Huntsville police: Man charged for carjacking that led to a high-speed chase and wreck

Huntsville police have charged a man with robbery for a carjacking that led to a high-speed chase and wreck Thursday night.

Christian Coleman, 18, is charged with robbery first degree for a carjacking at Sophia’s Food Mart at 611 Highway 72 East. He is currently in the hospital and his condition is unknown as of Friday evening.

Police said the carjacking happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday, and Coleman used a gun to threaten the victim.

Officers responded, spotted the car and say Coleman refused to stop. The chase went into the Five Points area and Coleman crashed near Star Super Market, according to the department.

