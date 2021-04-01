Huntsville police: Man charged after tips uncover child’s sexual abuse posted on social media

A Harvest man is in jail after Huntsville police say he was arrested for sexually abusing a child and posting it on social media

Jadarian Williams, 24, is charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Police said several citizens contacted the department’s Special Victims Unit regarding the concerning social media post.

Additional charges are expected, and police believe there are no other victims.

The Huntsville Police SVU Investigators are based at the National Children’s Advocacy Center, where they received assistance from Homeland Security on this case, said Capt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

Investigators traveled to the central part of the state during the investigation to collect evidence.

If the public knows of any child being abused, they are urged to contact local law enforcement.