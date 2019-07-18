Huntsville police: Man charged after renting, stealing truck

Huntsville police arrested a man Wednesday after a U-Haul he rented was reported stolen.

Timathy Payne, 26, was arrested in the stolen U-Haul after a short pursuit on Drake Avenue, said Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville Police Department spokesman.

A patrol officer spotted the vehicle north on Triana Boulevard and attempted to stop Payne. He travelled east on Drake, where he wrecked at Cobb Road, striking a utility pole. Johnson said. He said Payne ran away, but the officer caught him.

Payne had rented the truck from a U-Haul business on Governors Drive on July 13, Johnson said. The business made several attempts to contact him before making the report on July 16, said Johnson.

Police charged Payne with theft of property (motor vehicle), attempting to elude police, and leaving the scene of an accident.