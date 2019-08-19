Huntsville police: Man charged after cutting woman in fight

A Huntsville man is in jail after police say he cut a woman during a fight.
Jeffrey Watkins, 60, is charged with second-degree domestic violence with a bond of $2,500.
Huntsville police say they responded to an apartment in the 500 block of Executive Drive about 5:15 p.m. Saturday to find Watkins and a female victim were having an argument over relationship issues.
Police said Watkins picked up a knife and cut the victim during the argument. Police said Watkins ran away but was taken into custody by officers a short time later.
The investigation is ongoing.
