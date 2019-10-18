Huntsville police: Man arrested could be responsible for up to 30 vehicle break-ins

Huntsville police arrested a man they believe could be responsible for up to 30 vehicle break-ins.
The department says in September and October, there were areas of South Huntsville hit with vehicle break-ins. After several leads and a description, police say investigators arrested a suspect, 19-year-old Jacoby Jamar.
According to police, a witness saw Jamar breaking into a car the afternoon of Oct. 5. The department says officers spotted him in the area after the witness called police and gave them his description.
Police say the majority of the vehicles broken into were unlocked and just rummaged through, but a couple had valuable items taken, including a laptop, wallets, cash, credit cards and a handgun.
Huntsville police urge the public to lock doors and never leave valuables inside a vehicle.
