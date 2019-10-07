Huntsville police: Man arrested after meth found during traffic stop

A suspect, John Sutton Jr., is in the Madison County Jail after Huntsville police say officers found drugs during a traffic stop.
The Drug Task Force got a tip Sutton was getting drugs through the mail. During the traffic stop on Thursday, police say more than 5 ounces of meth were found in a bag.
Police say Sutton admitted the bag was his, but said he did not know anything about the drugs.
