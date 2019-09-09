Huntsville police, Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating similar robberies

Law enforcement agencies in North Alabama are working to learn if multiple armed robberies are connected.

Surveillance video shows the robbers pointing a gun at the Family Dollar clerk on Triana Boulevard.

Credit: Huntsville police Credit: Huntsville police

In surveillance video from Huntsville police, you see two men steal money and a phone from the Family Dollar store. It happened on August 30th around 9:30 a.m.

Huntsville police believe the two men might be behind another robbery on August 19th. One of the men pointed a gun at an employee and demanded the money from the register. The clerk gathered the money and gave it to the men.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said a Dollar General in the county was robbed Monday afternoon. Investigators are working with Huntsville police to determine if the suspects are behind that one as well.

Surveillance images show very similar looking men. In the latest robbery, the men got away with cash. The men also robbed a customer at the store and tried to rob a third person, but the sheriff's office said they were unsuccessful.

If you have information on any of the cases, you should contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 256-532-3412 or Huntsville police at 256-722-7100.