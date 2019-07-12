Huntsville police: Lowe's, Home Depot targeted in multi-state theft ring

Hundreds of items have been recovered after a theft ring was busted in North Alabama.

The multi-agency investigation uncovered more than $100,000 worth of stolen property that was found in both Madison and Limestone counties.

Nadia Deylami and Navid Mahdavimeighan are in the Madison County Jail facing multiple charges. Police also arrested Jordan and Jarquis Robinson, but haven't released their mugshots.

Sergeant Tim Clardy with the Huntsville Police Department said he's been working for months with law enforcement agencies in Madison and Limestone counties to stop a theft ring.

"They've taken some stuff and went out the fire exit. All of them is a little different...It's just whatever they could do and whatever opportunity they have at the time," he said.

Clardy explained every month, law enforcement holds a meeting with big retail stores. Both Home Depot and Lowe's representatives started bringing the four suspects to investigators' attention.

"They give us information and we start following leads to what's going on," he said.

That's when they discovered they weren't only hitting up stores in Alabama, but also in Georgia and Tennessee. The stolen items include power tools, lawn equipment, televisions and other expensive items.

Investigators are still working to determine what the group was doing with the items, which were found in two storage units and four houses that were searched. They did share they have an idea.

"Everything is not together yet, but I'm sure it's for a monetary purpose," Clardy said.

He said the thefts went on for months. He has a message for anyone who steals in North Alabama.

"It may seem like you're getting away at the beginning, but in the end, it might take us a little time, but it will catch up with you," he said.

Investigators are working to determine if more people are involved, and if there are more stolen items that have yet to be recovered. The four people charged are currently facing more than 20 felonies from Huntsville and Madison police departments.

Investigators said it's unclear if and when the agencies in Georgia and Tennessee might press charges.