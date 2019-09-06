Clear

Huntsville police: Wreck on Oakwood Avenue NW causes delays

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 7:42 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 7:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Police say all lanes are now open.

From earlier: 

Huntsville police say all lanes in both directions are shut down in front of 4315 Oakwood Avenue NW due to a wreck.

Expect delays in the area. For live traffic alerts, click here.

