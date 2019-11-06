Photo Gallery 3 Images
Huntsville police say both lanes are closed on northbound Research Park Boulevard, north of University Drive, due to a vehicle on fire.
An officer says a truck with used cars on it caught on fire. No one is injured.
Related Content
- Huntsville police: Lanes closed on northbound Research Park Boulevard due to vehicle fire
- Huntsville police: Construction on Research Park Boulevard causing lane closures, delays
- Huntsville police: Expect delays on Research Park Boulevard due to wreck
- Traffic Alert: Crews closing portion of Research Park Boulevard near Jordan Lane
- Vehicle flips on Explorer Boulevard in Huntsville
- Lane closure at Triana Boulevard
- Huntsville police: Research Park Blvd southbound ramp closed due to construction
- Traffic alert: Wreck closes some northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway
- Huntsville road widening project on Research Park Boulevard to start Monday
- Construction on Research Park Boulevard to have minimal impact on Huntsville commuters
Scroll for more content...