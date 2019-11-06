Huntsville police: Lanes closed on northbound Research Park Boulevard due to vehicle fire

Clear
Posted: Nov 6, 2019 11:26 AM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 11:40 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say both lanes are closed on northbound Research Park Boulevard, north of University Drive, due to a vehicle on fire.

An officer says a truck with used cars on it caught on fire. No one is injured.

