Huntsville police say an eastbound lane and a westbound lane are shut down at Governors Drive and Scenic Overlook due to a wreck.
Drivers should expect delays in the area. For live traffic alerts, click here.
Related Content
- Huntsville police: Lanes closed at Governors Drive and Scenic Overlook due to wreck
- Huntsville police: Eastbound lanes of Governors Drive reopened after wreck
- Huntsville police close eastbound lanes of HWY 72 E at Shields Road due to wreck
- Huntsville police close lanes at Memorial Parkway and Mountain Gap Road due to wreck
- Huntsville police close portions of Whitesburg Drive following wreck
- Huntsville police: Governors Drive reopens after crash
- Single vehicle wreck closes one lane of traffic in Huntsville
- Huntsville police: Governors Drive at Covemont Drive back open after wreck
- Huntsville police: Westbound lanes blocked on Bob Wallace at 10th Avenue due to wreck
- Emergency lane closure on Governors Drive
Scroll for more content...