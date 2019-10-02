Clear

Huntsville police: Lanes closed at Governors Drive and Scenic Overlook due to wreck

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 4:48 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 5:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say an eastbound lane and a westbound lane are shut down at Governors Drive and Scenic Overlook due to a wreck. 

Drivers should expect delays in the area. For live traffic alerts, click here.

