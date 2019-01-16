Huntsville Police: Investigating suspect who was shooting at officers

12:50 p.m. UPDATE: Huntsville police say they have Devron Lashawn Booker, 29, in custody.

UPDATE:

Huntsville Police say the vehicle, a blue Cavalier, was suspected to be a part of a previous robbery and shooting. It has since been towed from the scene.

Earlier Wednesday morning, an officer spotted the car and tried to stop it. Police say the driver was driving recklessly and fired at least one shot at the officer through the back of the car.

The pursuit was stopped. The vehicle was spotted about 40 minutes later.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the pursuit ensued again and the suspect fired more shots at police.

The pursuit circled the area on and off Memorial Parkway, eventually ending near Meadowbrook Drive.

Police said at least once officer returned fire toward the suspect.

From earlier:

Huntsville Police are investigating a subject who was shooting at officers during a possible police chase Wednesday morning.

According to the Huntsville Police Department Twitter account, the subject is in custody at Memorial Parkway and Meadowbrook Drive.