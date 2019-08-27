Clear

Huntsville police: Intoxicated driver crashes into police vehicle

Kristyn Lynn Brisson

About 1:56 a.m. Tuesday, the officer was waiting at a red light so he could turn from Jordan Lane onto University Drive.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 9:28 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 9:55 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville police arrested a woman early Tuesday who they say hit an officer’s patrol vehicle while she was driving under the influence.

Kristyn Lynn Brisson, 32, of Huntsville is charged with driving under the influence-alcohol, improper turn, and crossing median-improper use of divided highway.

About 1:56 a.m. Tuesday, the officer was waiting at a red light so he could turn from Jordan Lane onto University Drive.

Brisson was driving eastbound on University approaching Jordan, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

Johnson said Brisson took a turn onto Jordan too wide, running over a median and knocking down two large metal crosswalk signals. She then crossed the concrete divider into the northbound lane and struck the officer’s vehicle.

Brisson was highly intoxicated, Johnson said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events