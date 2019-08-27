Huntsville police: Intoxicated driver crashes into police vehicle

Huntsville police arrested a woman early Tuesday who they say hit an officer’s patrol vehicle while she was driving under the influence.

Kristyn Lynn Brisson, 32, of Huntsville is charged with driving under the influence-alcohol, improper turn, and crossing median-improper use of divided highway.

About 1:56 a.m. Tuesday, the officer was waiting at a red light so he could turn from Jordan Lane onto University Drive.

Brisson was driving eastbound on University approaching Jordan, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

Johnson said Brisson took a turn onto Jordan too wide, running over a median and knocking down two large metal crosswalk signals. She then crossed the concrete divider into the northbound lane and struck the officer’s vehicle.

Brisson was highly intoxicated, Johnson said.