Huntsville police: If you bring drugs to court, we’ll catch you

A suspect, Steve Johnson, is in the Madison County Jail Thursday afternoon after police said he showed up to a court appearance with drugs.

Huntsville police have some words of advice for anyone thinking about coming to court with drugs.

"The lesson to be learned from this, if you're going to come to court, don't bring more evidence that is going to put you back in jail," said Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police.

Police said Steve Johnson showed up to court Thursday at the Public Safety Complex, and when he went through the metal detectors, they went off. Police say an officer then found a syringe in Johnson's pocket and found meth in a bag that he'd tried to retrieve during the search.

Johnson was in court for a misdemeanor drug charge. Now, he's facing a felony charge for having drugs.

"Both the officers that work the desk and the security at this metal detector are attentive, alert and ready and willing to react, and they did in this case. Nobody was hurt. Maybe this individual will get the help that he needs," said Lt. Michael Johnson.

Police said Steve Johnson was put into handcuffs at the metal detectors and walked directly to jail, where he's being held on a $3,000 bond. Jail records show this is his fourth arrest since March of this year.

Police said because of Johnson's arrest, he did not make it to court for his appearance on Thursday.