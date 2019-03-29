Huntsville police: Help us find meat thief suspect

Huntsville police are looking for a man they say stole meat from a local grocery store - and shoved the employee who saw him doing it.

Police say Steve McFarland Jr. robbed Kroger on Moores Mill Road late Thursday night. They say an employee noticed he had several packs of meat in his jacket. When the employee tried to stop him, he grabbed and shoved her.

Police said using force during a theft makes it a robbery in Alabama. It doesn't matter how much the item stolen was worth, they explained.

McFarland has been arrested for theft more than 15 times, police said, adding that anyone who see him should call them at 256-722-7100 and not approach him.