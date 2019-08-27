Huntsville police: Help identify woman who used stolen credit card at Target

Huntsville police are asking for your help identifying a suspect.
Authorities say the woman used a stolen credit card at the Target on University Drive. The card was stolen at a B&E on Wynn Drive. It is unclear how much money the woman used on the card.
Credit: Huntsville police
Anyone with any information about the woman or the car she is driving is asked to call investigators at 256-427-5466.
