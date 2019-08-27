Clear

Huntsville police: Help identify woman who used stolen credit card at Target

Anyone with any information is asked to call investigators at 256-427-5466.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 9:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police are asking for your help identifying a suspect.

Authorities say the woman used a stolen credit card at the Target on University Drive. The card was stolen at a B&E on Wynn Drive. It is unclear how much money the woman used on the card.

Credit: Huntsville police

Anyone with any information about the woman or the car she is driving is asked to call investigators at 256-427-5466.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events