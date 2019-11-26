Clear

Huntsville police: Help identify woman accused of using stolen debit card

Police are asking the public for help in a theft investigation.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 2:23 PM
Updated: Nov 26, 2019 2:28 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police are asking for help to identify a suspect in a theft investigation.

Police say the suspect used a victim's debit card to buy more than $400 worth of items. It happened at the Walmart on University Drive.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call 256-213-4513 and reference the case number, 2019-27241.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events