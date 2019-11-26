Huntsville police: Help identify woman accused of using stolen debit card

Huntsville police are asking for help to identify a suspect in a theft investigation.
Police say the suspect used a victim's debit card to buy more than $400 worth of items. It happened at the Walmart on University Drive.
If you have any information that can help investigators, call 256-213-4513 and reference the case number, 2019-27241.
