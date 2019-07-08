Clear
Huntsville police: Help identify suspects involved in pharmacy burglary

Photo: Huntsville police

If you have information, the department can be contacted at (256) 722-7100.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 2:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Huntsville Police Department wants help identifying burglary suspects shown in surveillance footage from a pharmacy last week.

