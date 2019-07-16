Huntsville police: Help identify suspect who stole $1,200 in electronics

Huntsville police want help identifying a suspect accused of taking $1,200 in electronic items from a business on June 26.
Police say although surveillance footage only shows the person enter, there is evidence that points to the theft happening after that. They say he exited out another door.
If you have information, police ask you to call 256-746-4107.
