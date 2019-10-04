Huntsville police: Help identify suspect, vehicle in child sex abuse investigation

Huntsville police want help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in an investigation into sexual abuse of a child.

According to Lt. Michael Johnson with the department, the suspect is a white male in his 50s or 60s. He's described as blue-eyed and bald on the top of his head with grey hair on the side.

Police say the suspect is driving a White Ford C-Max Hybrid with an unknown tag. Anyone who can help identify the vehicle or suspect is asked to call 256-327-3808.