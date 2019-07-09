Clear
Huntsville police: Help identify man who stole woman's purse in Walmart

If you have information, the department can be contacted at (256) 722-7100.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 12:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police need help identifying a suspect they say stole a woman's purse while in the Walmart at Drake Avenue and Memorial Parkway recently.

