Huntsville police: Help identify gas station burglary suspect

Huntsville police are asking the public for help identifying a burglary suspect.
The suspect is accused of burglarizing the Vulcan gas station on Bob Wallace Avenue and Patton Road twice in the past week. Police say he took cash and cigarettes.
Courtesy of Huntsville police
If you have information, call Huntsville police at (256) 427-7009.
