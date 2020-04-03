Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Redstone Arsenal town hall about coronavirus outbreak Full Story

Huntsville police: Help identify gas station burglary suspect

Huntsville police say a suspect took cash and cigarettes from a gas station on Bob Wallace Avenue and Patton Road.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 11:37 AM
Updated: Apr 3, 2020 12:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police are asking the public for help identifying a burglary suspect.

The suspect is accused of burglarizing the Vulcan gas station on Bob Wallace Avenue and Patton Road twice in the past week. Police say he took cash and cigarettes.

Courtesy of Huntsville police

If you have information, call Huntsville police at (256) 427-7009.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events