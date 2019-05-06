Clear
Huntsville police: Help find suspect who used stolen debit card to buy gift card, Mother’s Day card

Photo: Huntsville police

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the department at 256-213-4534.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 4:10 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police are asking for the public's help in finding an individual who used a stolen debit card to purchase a gift card and a Mother’s Day card.

"Although the offender thought of his sweet mother, when using a stolen debit card, his mother surely doesn't need to receive these gifts to only learn they were the fruits of his misdeed," said Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department.

