Photo Gallery 1 Images
Huntsville police are asking for the public's help in finding an individual who used a stolen debit card to purchase a gift card and a Mother’s Day card.
"Although the offender thought of his sweet mother, when using a stolen debit card, his mother surely doesn't need to receive these gifts to only learn they were the fruits of his misdeed," said Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the department at 256-213-4534.
Related Content
- Huntsville police: Help find suspect who used stolen debit card to buy gift card, Mother’s Day card
- Huntsville police want help identifying debit, credit card fraud suspects
- Update: Huntsville police arrest debit card fraud suspect
- Decatur police need help identifying mail, debit card theft suspect
- Huntsville police seek pizza-buying suspect with cloned credit card
- Decatur Police charge man for fraudulent debit card use
- Card skimmer scams strike Huntsville
- Businesses create incentives to purchase gift cards
- Decatur police need help with ID of debit card fraud suspect
- Card cloning hits Decatur
Scroll for more content...