Huntsville police: Help find suspect who used stolen debit card

Surveillance photo from Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police, via Nextdoor

If you recognize the suspect, police ask you to call investigators at 256-213-4526.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 9:06 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police are asking the public for help finding a suspect accused of charging more than $400 on a stolen debit card last week at a business on Highway 72, near Jeff Road.

