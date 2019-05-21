Huntsville police: Help find suspect who used stolen debit card

Huntsville police are asking the public for help finding a suspect accused of charging more than $400 on a stolen debit card last week at a business on Highway 72, near Jeff Road.
If you recognize the suspect, police ask you to call investigators at 256-213-4526.
