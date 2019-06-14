Huntsville police: Help find man who stole leaf blower from garage

Huntsville police say the department needs help identifying a man suspected of stealing a backpack leaf blower from a garage on Catskill Circle on June 7.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact the investigator on the case at 256-883-3739.
