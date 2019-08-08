Huntsville police: Help find couple wanted on drug charges

Huntsville police are asking for help finding a wanted couple.
Their names are Demonte Moore and Adriann Wade. Police say they're wanted for attempting to obtain drugs by fraud.
If you've seen them, call Huntsville police at (256) 427-5515.
