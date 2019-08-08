Clear
Huntsville police: Help find couple wanted on drug charges

Adriann Wade and Demonte Moore

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 8:33 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 8:34 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police are asking for help finding a wanted couple.

Their names are Demonte Moore and Adriann Wade. Police say they're wanted for attempting to obtain drugs by fraud.

If you've seen them, call Huntsville police at (256) 427-5515.

