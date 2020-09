Investigators in Huntsville are looking for two men accused of stealing floor tiles from a local hotel.

Huntsville police say two black males stole $1,000 worth of floor tiles from the Econo Lodge on University Drive on Sept. 16. They say the suspects were in a small, gray vehicle.

Courtesy of Huntsville police

Police shared surveillance video showing the suspects, which you can watch above. If you have information about the case, contact police at (256) 427-7009.