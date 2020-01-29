Clear

Huntsville police: Help ID home invasion suspects who attacked woman, stole $3,000

Courtesy of Huntsville police

Police say the suspects broke into a home on North Plymouth Drive in December.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 12:12 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 12:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 5 Images

Huntsville police need help from the public to identify suspects in a December robbery on North Plymouth Drive.

The home invasion happened on Dec. 9. Police say the suspects attacked an elderly woman, broke her arm and stole $3,000 in cash from the home.

If you have information, call police at 256-427-7271.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events