Huntsville police: Help ID home invasion suspects who attacked woman, stole $3,000

Huntsville police need help from the public to identify suspects in a December robbery on North Plymouth Drive.
The home invasion happened on Dec. 9. Police say the suspects attacked an elderly woman, broke her arm and stole $3,000 in cash from the home.
If you have information, call police at 256-427-7271.
