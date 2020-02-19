Gravel spill delays southbound traffic on Research Park Boulevard

UPDATE: The gravel has been cleaned up.
---------------
FROM EARLIER:
Huntsville police say southbound Research Park Boulevard between University Drive and Plummer Road is closed due to a large gravel spill.
Drivers should use caution and expect delays. If possible, avoid the area.
You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
