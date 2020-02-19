Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Gravel spill delays southbound traffic on Research Park Boulevard

Be advised.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 2:04 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 2:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: The gravel has been cleaned up.

---------------

FROM EARLIER:

Huntsville police say southbound Research Park Boulevard between University Drive and Plummer Road is closed due to a large gravel spill.

Drivers should use caution and expect delays. If possible, avoid the area.

You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events