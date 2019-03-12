Clear
Huntsville police: Fake employee scams customer with $4,500 sale

The Huntsville Police Department is looking for a man it says posed as an employee at a local home improvement store.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 9:28 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Lt. Michael Johnson said the man scammed a victim by posing as an employee and selling them an item worth $4,500.

In his post on Nextdoor, Johnson does not say when the crime occurred.

If you have information, call investigators at 256-213-4546.

