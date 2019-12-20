Huntsville police, FBI respond to South Huntsville bank robbery

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Huntsville police and the FBI are investigating a robbery at PNC Bank at the corner of Lily Flagg Road and Stephanie Drive.
Police say a suspect came into the bank Friday and demanded money. The suspect took the money and ran away.
The bank is closed for the investigation and could possibly reopen later Friday.
