Huntsville police, FBI respond to South Huntsville bank robbery

Huntsville police and the FBI are investigating.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 12:50 PM
Updated: Dec 20, 2019 1:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police and the FBI are investigating a robbery at PNC Bank at the corner of Lily Flagg Road and Stephanie Drive.

Police say a suspect came into the bank Friday and demanded money. The suspect took the money and ran away.

The bank is closed for the investigation and could possibly reopen later Friday.

