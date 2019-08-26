Huntsville police: Expect delays on Research Park Boulevard due to wreck

Huntsville police say due to a wreck on Interstate 565, the westbound lanes are currently down to one lane at Research Park Boulevard.
Drivers should expect delays in the area. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
