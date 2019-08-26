Clear
BREAKING NEWS Multiple people injured in Huntsville bus, dump truck wreck Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville police: Expect delays on Research Park Boulevard due to wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 4:09 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 4:10 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say due to a wreck on Interstate 565, the westbound lanes are currently down to one lane at Research Park Boulevard.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events