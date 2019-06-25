Clear
Huntsville police: Eastbound lanes of Governors Drive closed due to wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 3:47 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 3:54 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police have closed eastbound lanes of Governors Drive due to a wreck.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

