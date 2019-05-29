UPDATE: Huntsville police say the road is now open.
----------
Eastbound lanes of Governors Drive at Covemont Drive are shut down because of a wreck.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.
Related Content
- Huntsville police: Governors Drive at Covemont Drive back open after wreck
- Huntsville road resurfacing project backs up traffic on Governors Drive
- Traffic Alert: Governors Drive westbound at Gallatin Street back open after multiple-vehicle wreck
- Huntsville police close portions of Whitesburg Drive following wreck
- Car overturned on Governors Drive
- Huntsville Police holding back to school supply drive
- Huntsville Police: man shot while driving on Avondale Drive
- One dead after wreck on University Drive in Huntsville
- Huntsville Police discuss railroad driving safety
- Huntsville police investigating shooting on Autumnwood Drive
Scroll for more content...