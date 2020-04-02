Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Redstone Arsenal update on coronavirus response Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville police: Eastbound Interstate 565 from Mooresville to Greenbriar down to one lane Full Story

Huntsville police: Eastbound Interstate 565 from Mooresville to Greenbriar down to one lane

Be advised.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 9:14 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say eastbound Interstate 565 from Mooresville to Greenbriar is down to one lane Thursday around 9 a.m. due to a stalled vehicle.

Drivers should expect delays and use caution in the area.

You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events