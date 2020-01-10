Huntsville police: Eastbound Interstate 565 at Mile Marker 18 down to one lane

Huntsville police say Eastbound Interstate 565 at Mile Marker 18 is down to one lane.
Drivers should use caution in the area.
For live WAAY 31 traffic alerts, click here.
