Huntsville police: One dead in wreck at eastbound Interstate 565 and Alabama Highway 20

Huntsville police say as of 3:28 p.m. Tuesday, the area between eastbound Interstate 565 and Alabama Highway 20 is closed due to a wreck. They confirm one person is dead.

A spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Don Webster, said a pickup truck hit the rear end of a Reed construction dump truck. He said the pickup truck driver died, and no one else was injured.

Webster said no one was transported to the hospital from the scene.

Drivers should use alternate routes. You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.