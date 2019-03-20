Huntsville police: Drugs, alcohol possibly factors in serious Bob Wallace crash

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital after a Tuesday night crash, according to Huntsville police.
Lt. Michael Johnson, department spokesman, said the Huntsville victim’s Silver 2004 Honda Accord was hit by a Green 1997 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by a 62-year-old Huntsville man, that ran a red light at the intersection of Bob Wallace Avenue and 1st Street.
Johson said alcohol and drugs appear to be a factor in this crash. The investigation continues.
