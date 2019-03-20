Clear

Huntsville police: Drugs, alcohol possibly factors in serious Bob Wallace crash

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital after a Tuesday night crash, according to Huntsville police.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 9:49 AM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 9:50 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital after a Tuesday night crash, according to Huntsville police.

Lt. Michael Johnson, department spokesman, said the Huntsville victim’s Silver 2004 Honda Accord was hit by a Green 1997 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by a 62-year-old Huntsville man, that ran a red light at the intersection of Bob Wallace Avenue and 1st Street.

Johson said alcohol and drugs appear to be a factor in this crash. The investigation continues.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events