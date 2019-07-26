Huntsville police: Driver who hit and injured pedestrian not expected to face charges

Huntsville police say a pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by a car on Friday around 12:21 p.m. on Jordan Lane.
Police say the car was driving north on Jordan Lane near Brandontown Road. According to police, witnesses state the pedestrian was in an argument with someone on the sidewalk, and he abruptly darted into the roadway in an erratic manner into the path of the driver's car.
The driver did not have time to stop, and she hit the pedestrian, police say. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the pedestrian is in serious condition, but is expected to survive. He is a 34-year-old black male.
According to the department, evidence available at this time indicates the pedestrian was at fault and the driver couldn't have done anything to avoid the collision.
Police say the driver is a 65-year-old black female, and she wasn't injured in the wreck. No charges are expected to be filed against her at this time.
