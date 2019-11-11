Clear

Huntsville police: Driver critically injured after hitting parked vehicle

The crash happened Sunday night on Paramount Drive.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 12:21 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 12:23 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say a woman is in critical condition after a crash Sunday evening on Paramount Drive.

At 6:16 p.m., officers responded to a wreck in front of Teranova’s restaurant. Police say a driver in a Toyota Camry was trying to turn in to the parking lot of the restaurant, when they ran off the left side of the roadway before hitting the curb, bushes and a parked vehicle.

According to police, a witness advised the driver was alert and trying to back off the curb after hitting the parked vehicle, an unoccupied Subaru Outback. The driver, who is from Harvest, was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events