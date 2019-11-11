Huntsville police: Driver critically injured after hitting parked vehicle

Huntsville police say a woman is in critical condition after a crash Sunday evening on Paramount Drive.

At 6:16 p.m., officers responded to a wreck in front of Teranova’s restaurant. Police say a driver in a Toyota Camry was trying to turn in to the parking lot of the restaurant, when they ran off the left side of the roadway before hitting the curb, bushes and a parked vehicle.

According to police, a witness advised the driver was alert and trying to back off the curb after hitting the parked vehicle, an unoccupied Subaru Outback. The driver, who is from Harvest, was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.