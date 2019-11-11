Huntsville police say a woman is in critical condition after a crash Sunday evening on Paramount Drive.
At 6:16 p.m., officers responded to a wreck in front of Teranova’s restaurant. Police say a driver in a Toyota Camry was trying to turn in to the parking lot of the restaurant, when they ran off the left side of the roadway before hitting the curb, bushes and a parked vehicle.
According to police, a witness advised the driver was alert and trying to back off the curb after hitting the parked vehicle, an unoccupied Subaru Outback. The driver, who is from Harvest, was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.
Related Content
- Huntsville police: Driver critically injured after hitting parked vehicle
- Driver injured after vehicle hit guardrail on Interstate 565
- South Huntsville shooting leaves victim critically injured
- Huntsville police: Intoxicated driver crashes into police vehicle
- Vehicle crashes into Huntsville garage; driver flees
- Huntsville police say vehicle, possible driver located in hit-and-run investigation
- Huntsville police: Driver who hit and injured pedestrian not expected to face charges
- Muscle Shoals police officer hit, injured by suspected impaired driver
- Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Huntsville
- Huntsville Police looking for driver that hit teen
Scroll for more content...