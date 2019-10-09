Huntsville police: Crash that killed cyclist on Wall Triana now a criminal investigation

Huntsville police say the Tuesday death of a cyclist is now a criminal investigation.
The cyclist, whose name has not yet been released, died from their injuries after their bicycle was hit by a vehicle at Wall Triana Highway and Boeing Boulevard.
Police are waiting for toxicology reports to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, said Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville Police Department spokesman.
Bystanders performed CPR on the bicyclist at the scene on Tuesday night, according to Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue.
