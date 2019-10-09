Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville police: Crash that killed cyclist on Wall Triana now a criminal investigation

A cyclist was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 11:01 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 11:14 AM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Huntsville police say the Tuesday death of a cyclist is now a criminal investigation.

The cyclist, whose name has not yet been released, died from their injuries after their bicycle was hit by a vehicle at Wall Triana Highway and Boeing Boulevard.

Police are waiting for toxicology reports to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, said Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville Police Department spokesman.

Bystanders performed CPR on the bicyclist at the scene on Tuesday night, according to Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events