Huntsville police DUI Task Force announces weekend safety checkpoints

The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints through this weekend, said Michael Johnson, department spokesman.

Here’s the press release issued by the department on Friday:

If you are stopped at a Traffic Safety Checkpoint be prepared to present your driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registration to the officers.

The Task Force utilizes data provided by NASO (North Alabama Safety Office) that determines traffic accident hotspots across the city.

Right now there are 57 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville and they will be conducting checkpoints at one or more of those locations.

Remember to also buckle up, failure to buckle up is still a contributing factor in traffic fatalities.

The D.U.I. Task Force uses Traffic Safety Checkpoints to help detect and deter impaired driving.

If you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving please contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.

When you call be prepared to give the location, vehicle description, driver description, and direction of travel for the suspected vehicle.

Here are some of the Hot Spot Locations: Jordan Lane/Sparkman Dr. ; Mastin Lake Rd./Lodge Rd. ;Mastin Lake Rd./Pulaski Pike ; Meridian St./Delaware Blvd. ; Moores Mill Rd./Stanwood Blvd; Bankhead Pkwy/Douglas Ln. ; Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Rd. ; Church St./Pratt Ave.; Clinton Ave./Monroe St. ; Sparkman Dr./Executive Dr. ; University Dr./Old Monrovia Rd. ; University Dr./Research Park Blvd. ; University Dr./Slaughter Rd.