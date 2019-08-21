Eastbound lanes are shut down on Interstate 565 at mile marker 18.2, west of Memorial Parkway, due to a crash.
Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and should expect delays. For live traffic alerts, click here.
Related Content
- Huntsville police: Crash on Interstate 565 eastbound causing delays, lane closures
- Huntsville police: Wreck on Interstate 565 eastbound is causing delays
- Wreck causes traffic problems eastbound on Interstate 565
- Interstate 65 lane closure causing delays
- Wreck causes morning headaches on Interstate 565
- Huntsville police officer injured in wreck on Interstate 565
- Huntsville police: Eastbound lanes of Governors Drive reopened after wreck
- Madison police: Avoid Interstate 565 westbound lanes near Wall Triana exit due to wreck
- Traffic Alert: Expect delays on Interstate 565 due to cable barrier repair
Scroll for more content...