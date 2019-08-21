Clear
Huntsville police: Crash on Interstate 565 eastbound causing delays, lane closures

Be advised.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 4:00 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 4:22 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Eastbound lanes are shut down on Interstate 565 at mile marker 18.2, west of Memorial Parkway, due to a crash.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and should expect delays. For live traffic alerts, click here.

