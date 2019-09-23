Clear
BREAKING NEWS Update: Pedestrian killed in wreck on Old Moulton Road in Morgan County Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Huntsville police: Construction on Research Park Boulevard causing lane closures, delays

Be advised.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 8:32 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 8:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say Research Park Boulevard is down to one lane at Bradford Drive, in the northbound lanes, due to construction.

The department says there is currently heavy traffic in the area. For live traffic alerts, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events