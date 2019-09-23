Huntsville police: Construction on Research Park Boulevard causing lane closures, delays

Huntsville police say Research Park Boulevard is down to one lane at Bradford Drive, in the northbound lanes, due to construction.
The department says there is currently heavy traffic in the area. For live traffic alerts, click here.
