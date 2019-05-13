Huntsville police: Car hit by train on Pratt Avenue

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Huntsville police say a car was hit by a train Monday afternoon on Pratt Avenue.
Police say the car slowly rolled over the track and the train hit it. The driver of the car was taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries. The scene has been cleared.
