Huntsville police: Canine helps in seizure of 45 lbs of marijuana, THC

Courtesy of Huntsville police on Facebook

Police say a canine, Rooster, helped officers execute a large drug bust.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 6:34 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say the Madison/Morgan County STAC team and their canine, Rooster, had a busy week keeping drugs off the streets.

According to the department, Rooster assisted in the seizure of more than 45 lbs of high-grade marijuana, seven large boxes of THC vape cartridges and two large boxes of THC edibles.

Post by Huntsville Police Department.

