Huntsville police: Canine helps in seizure of 45 lbs of marijuana, THC

Huntsville police say the Madison/Morgan County STAC team and their canine, Rooster, had a busy week keeping drugs off the streets.
According to the department, Rooster assisted in the seizure of more than 45 lbs of high-grade marijuana, seven large boxes of THC vape cartridges and two large boxes of THC edibles.
