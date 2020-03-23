Huntsville police: Caldwell Lane closed due to flooding

Huntsville police say Caldwell Lane, east of Highway 431, is closed due to flooding.
If you see flooding on a road, do not proceed. Turn around and find an alternate route.
You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
