Huntsville police: Caldwell Lane closed due to flooding

Be advised.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 1:12 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say Caldwell Lane, east of Highway 431, is closed due to flooding.

If you see flooding on a road, do not proceed. Turn around and find an alternate route. 

You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here

