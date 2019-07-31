Huntsville police: Burglary suspect stopped by K-9 with bite to the arm

Huntsville police say a burglary suspect was arrested early Wednesday morning after a K-9 officer stopped him with a bite to the arm.

Police say officers responded to an apartment on Thomas Road for a burglary around 3 a.m. They say the suspect is 24-year-old Samuel Harris, who is the ex-boyfriend of the victim.



According to police, Harris was trespassed from the property, but on Wednesday, he climbed through a window of the victim’s home. They say the victim had another man in her home at the time, which upset him. They say he chased the victim out the front door while yelling threats to her.

Police say Harris fled while officers were on the way to the scene. They say the victim told officers Harris usually hides behind a house across the street when police arrive.

A K-9 officer, Bear, and his partner arrived, and Bear was able to track Harris from Thomas Road to Newson Road. Police say he'd fled behind houses and was seen and heard by officers jumping fences on Newson Road.

Police say Harris saw officers and continued to run away. The K-9, Bear, was able to take Harris into custody after biting him in the arm.

Harris was taken to Huntsville Hospital, treated and released. He was booked into the Madison County Metro Jail on a domestic violence burglary charge.