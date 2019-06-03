Huntsville police: Broken glass, chase lead to arrests of burglary suspects

Huntsville police say the sound of breaking glass lead to the capture and arrest of two suspects in a burglary.

Police say an officer was patrolling the area of Meridian/Oakwood Saturday when he heard glass breakage. As he investigated he saw two subjects run out of Subway, 200 Oakwood Ave., said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesperson.

He chased them and was able to capture them both with assistance of another officer.

One offender was hiding under a vehicle in the area.

Police arrested Keshawn Parker and Jesse Lee Gray.

Both have been charged with burglary and possession of burglars tools.

Bonds are set at $30,000.

The investigation is ongoing.