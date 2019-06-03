Clear

Huntsville police: Broken glass, chase lead to arrests of burglary suspects

Jesse Lee Gray, Keshawn Parker

Both have been charged with burglary and possession of burglars tools.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 12:56 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin, Josh Rayburn

Huntsville police say the sound of breaking glass lead to the capture and arrest of two suspects in a burglary.

Police say an officer was patrolling the area of Meridian/Oakwood Saturday when he heard glass breakage. As he investigated he saw two subjects run out of Subway, 200 Oakwood Ave., said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesperson.

He chased them and was able to capture them both with assistance of another officer.

One offender was hiding under a vehicle in the area.

Police arrested Keshawn Parker and Jesse Lee Gray.

Both have been charged with burglary and possession of burglars tools.

Bonds are set at $30,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events