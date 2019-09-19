Clear

Huntsville police: Bridge Street robbery victim uses car alarm to scare suspect; 2 arrested

Justin Oates, Jessica Sneed

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 12:59 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 1:28 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Huntsville Police are investigating a robbery that happened at Bridge Street Town Centre about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Justin Oates, 25, followed the victim - who had just bought a watch at a jewelry store - to his car in the parking lot.

Police said the victim told officers Oates showed him a gun in his waistband and demanded the watch. Police said the victim hit the panic button on his car key fob and caught the attention of other people in the parking lot.

He said the suspect ran off because of the commotion.

Huntsville police said Oates wasn't working alone and was watching the victim inside the jewelry store with Jessica Sneed, 23.

Police said the two suspects were not together when officers arrived. Police had already been called to Bridge Street to investigate Sneed for stealing $200 worth of merchandise from Victoria's Secret.

Officers arrested Sneed in the parking lot. They then worked to gather information on the other suspect involved in the robbery.

Huntsville Police said Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies located Oates in unincorporated Madison County on his way home from Bridge Street. He was detained on a traffic stop by deputies and Huntsville Police took Oates and Sneed in for questioning.

Sneed is charged with theft. Oates is facing a robbery charge.

